Somanna would make Varuna a taluk if he is elected: BJP MP

Mysuru: "Without a taluk centre for Varuna constituency, the people there have become destitute. Since last 15 years people are facing hardships, yet chief minister Siddaramaiah did not make it a taluk centre , Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said. Speaking ro media persons here on Thursday Simha said that Varuna should become a taluk centre. He appealed voters to elect BJP candidate V Somanna this time.

Pratap Simha recalled: 'Siddaramaiah said that 2018 will be his last election. At that time, in his last election, the people of Chamundeshwari constituency finished him off. Siddaramaiah saying the same dialogue this time too. People here would finish Siddu's political career. Chamundi blesses only her devotees. Siddaramaiah's wife may be devotee of Goddess Chamundeshwari. but his wife is not contesting the election' Pratap Simha thundered against Siddaramaiah.

With few days left for the assembly elections, both the parties are busy campaigning. They are struggling to win at any cost. Varuna has emerged as a high voltage constituency in the state assembly elections. V Somanna will now give a tough fight to Siddaramaiah, who was contesting in his constituency and expecting an easy victory.