Sona SPEED Motors powers NISAR mission

Sona SPEED Motors powers NISAR mission
Bengaluru: When the GSLV-F16 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on the evening of July 30, scores of researchers at the SonaSPEED laboratories in Salem and Bengaluru rejoiced, as the Simplex Permanent Magnet Stepper Motors developed and built by them had successfully powered the first ISRO–NASA Earth Observation Mission.

