Live
- Afghan national, two others arrested in Jabalpur for running passport racket
- Google Reverses Course: Most goo.gl Short Links to Stay Active
- RBI may announce 25 bps rate cut in August MPC meet: Report
- ECI doubles remuneration for BLOs, announces hike for other electoral officials
- Cong now has conclusive evidence of voter list manipulation, says LoP Rahul Gandhi at Legal Conclave
- Confusion over actual financial burden on Bengal exchequer for Durga Puja grants
- Announce Thirukkural as National Book of India, says lyricist Vairamuthu to PM Modi
- Pakistan rights body condemns terror charges against 7-year-old boy in Balochistan
- MP: Three students drown in Narsinghpur waterfall
- Easy Home Exercises To Burn Fat —No Equipment Needed
Sona SPEED Motors powers NISAR mission
Highlights
Bengaluru: When the GSLV-F16 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on the evening of July 30, scores of researchers at the...
Bengaluru: When the GSLV-F16 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on the evening of July 30, scores of researchers at the SonaSPEED laboratories in Salem and Bengaluru rejoiced, as the Simplex Permanent Magnet Stepper Motors developed and built by them had successfully powered the first ISRO–NASA Earth Observation Mission.
Next Story