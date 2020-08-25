AICC interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former AICC President Rahul Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders have telephoned, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, enquired his health. Mr Shivakumar has admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he was tested COVID positive.

Leaders have wished Mr Shivakumar to get well soon. Mr Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K.C.Venugopal and many senior AICC leaders have called Mr Shivakumar enquired about his health. Mr Shivakumar has recently taken charge of KPCC chief post in a huge virtual gathering.

Soon after he took charge of the helm of affairs at KPCC, Mr Shivakumar promised the party workers to build the KPCC as cadre-based party on the lines of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. Many senior leaders at AICC has reposed hope on Mr Shivakumar to bring back the glory of KPCC and install Congress government in the state in coming days.