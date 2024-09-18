Speak out on insult to community by Munirathna: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday called upon the leaders, seers and members of the Vokkaliga community to speak out against BJP MLA Munirathna’scasteist slurs.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence after returning from the week-long US visit, he said, “There are big leaders in the community, they must speak up. BJP leaders must speak up too. They need to call a spade a spade in Munirathna’scasteist slurs on Vokkaligas and Dalits.”

Asked about Munirathna’s allegations that the DK brothers’ ‘game’ had started even before his arrest, he said, “I don’t have any info on the arrest. There are senior leaders such as R Ashok, Vijayendra and Union Ministers, they must react to this.”

Replying to questions on his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in the USA, he said, “I don’t need to take anyone’s permission to meet my party leader. What transpired in the meeting is not for public consumption.Asked about communal disturbances in Nagamangala, he said the government and the police are already taking necessary steps.