Speaker U.T. Khader Honoured by Christian Organisations in Rome

Rome (Italy) : Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader emphasised the vital role played by Christians in India's rural development, particularly in establishing schools and uplifting communities. Speaking at an event organised by Konkani Kutam, Rome and the Association of Kannadigas in Rome at St. Peter’s Pontifical College, Khader encouraged members to draw inspiration from their educational experiences in Rome and continue serving Karnataka's rural communities selflessly.

The event coincided with Khader’s participation in an international interfaith dialogue programme in Rome. Highlighting Khader’s contributions, Father Gill D’Souza from the Mangalore Diocese lauded his dedication to public service. Father Jovin Sequeira and Father Richard elaborated on the activities of the Konkani and Kannada organisations, respectively.

Father Jose, Rector of St. Peter’s Pontifical College, extended his blessings and best wishes. The organisations jointly honoured Khader for his service. The ceremony included prayers led by Father Sebastian, a welcome address by event coordinator Father Lawrence Noronha, and a vote of thanks by Sister Carmel of the Vatican Communications Department.