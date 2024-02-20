Special status for Mangaluru hospital

Mangaluru: First Neuro Brain and Spine Super Speciality Hospital in Mangaluru has achieved a significant milestone by securing accreditation as an Advanced Stroke Centre from the Quality & Accreditation Institute of India. This prestigious recognition highlights the hospital’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier stroke care and advancing neurological medicine. Notably, it stands as the 12th facility nationwide and the 3rd in Karnataka to receive this esteemed accreditation, solidifying its position as a leader in the region.

The accreditation underscores First Neuro Brain and Spine Super Speciality Hospital’s relentless pursuit of excellence in stroke care, characterized by a holistic and interdisciplinary approach to stroke prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Rigorous evaluations conducted by the Quality & Accreditation Institute of India assessed the hospital’s capabilities, infrastructure, and the expertise of its medical professionals, culminating in this well-deserved recognition.

Expressing gratitude for the achievement, Dr. Rajesh Shetty, Medical Director, remarked, “We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged as an Advanced Stroke Centre by the Quality and Accreditation Institute of India. This accreditation is a testament to our steadfast commitment to providing unparalleled stroke care, harnessing state-of-the-art technology, and upholding the highest standards of patient safety and outcomes.”

The accreditation bestowed by the Stroke Association of India not only acknowledges the hospital’s expertise in stroke care but also instils confidence within the community. It serves as a testament to First Neuro Brain and Spine Super Speciality Hospital’s role as a trusted healthcare provider, assuring patients of world-class stroke care within their reach. This recognition reinforces the hospital’s commitment to serving its community with excellence and compassion.