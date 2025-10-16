Specta’s bestselling Pastel Poise collection debuts two new shades

Bengaluru: Specta Quartz Surfaces, India’s leading luxury quartz brand by ARL Group, has unveiled two new shades — Butterscotch Yellow and Cappuccino Cream — under its widely acclaimed Pastel Poise collection at the prestigious ACETECH Bengaluru 2025, India’s leading trade fair for architecture, design, and building materials.

Launched in March this year, Pastel Poise, India’s first pastel quartz collection, has quickly become Specta’s most sought-after range, contributing about 20% to overall sales. The collection offers a nature-inspired design palette, introducing four thoughtfully curated shades that embody grace and tranquillity: Gulmarg Pink, Mint Mirage, Lavender Crest and Azure Haze.

With the introduction of Butterscotch Yellow and Cappuccino Cream, Specta continues to lead innovation in surface design. These new shades are inspired by India’s growing preference for warm, Vastu-aligned colours that radiate positivity and balance in interior spaces. Traditionally, homeowners seeking yellow or cream tones (both considered auspicious and energy-enhancing) have been limited to paints or laminates. Specta’s new colours now enable them to bring these hues to backsplashes, countertops and modern kitchen islands, allowing for a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary design.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Jain, Founder, Specta Quartz Surfaces, said, “With Butterscotch Yellow and Cappuccino Cream, we wanted to celebrate the Indian homeowner’s love for warm, calming spaces that are also rooted in Vastu. These shades offer the perfect mix of tradition and modernity; ideal for those designing sophisticated, positive and functional interiors. The response to Pastel Poise has been phenomenal, and this expansion marks another step in making Indian homes more expressive through colour and design.”

Adding a creative twist to the launch, Specta collaborated with Araku Coffee, India’s first terroir-mapped coffee brand that champions the world’s largest certified organic plantation in the Eastern Ghats. As part of this limited-edition collaboration, Araku served a specially curated Butterscotch Cappuccino flavour at Specta’s booth, adding a sensory element and bringing the colours to life. The collaboration celebrated the shared ethos of craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability.

The South Indian market already constitutes nearly 18–20% of Specta’s presence across India and is poised to reach 25% in the coming years. Building on this momentum, Specta plans to expand its dealer showroom displays and branding across 15–20 additional locations. With the launch of the new Pastel Poise shades, Specta is reaffirming its promise to set new benchmarks in the quartz surface industry.

Specta’s presence at ACETECH Bengaluru reaffirms its commitment to innovation and design leadership in India’s quartz surface category. The brand also showcased its full Pastel Poise range at the event, which has already redefined the aesthetics of quartz surfaces in the country.