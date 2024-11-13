Live
- Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Campaigns in Maharashtra Elections
- Intermediate Students Must Pay Exam Fee for Annual Exams - DIEO G.Venkataramana
- Comprehensive Arrangements in Place for Group-3 Exams in Nagarkurnool District
- Survey Teams Must Inform Homeowners in Advance: Collector Badavath Santosh
- Moscow pledges response to US missile defence base in Poland
- Stamp on Jain Muni Released in Hombuja Jain temple in Shivamogga
- Moldova enshrines EU integration in constitution
- Three child rapists executed in China
- Bengal school case: Kuntal Ghosh’s account credited even after arrest, claims ED
- Manipur: Demand to rescue six missing persons intensify
Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, S. Rajendrakumar, released a commemorative Rs. 5 stamp today in honor of Acharya Shantisagara Muni Maharaja at...
Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, S. Rajendrakumar, released a commemorative Rs. 5 stamp today in honor of Acharya Shantisagara Muni Maharaja at the Hombuja Jain Shrine. Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, praised the revered Jain Muni's contributions, noting his role in inspiring thousands to embrace nonviolence and harmony, values that extend beyond Jainism to India’s ancient spiritual heritage.
Also in attendance were Hombuja Jain Pontiff Dr. Devendrakirti Bhattaraka, as well as Bhattarakas from Arahantagiri Kambadahalli, Sonda, and Shravanabelagola. The ceremonial Indra Dwaja Aradhana Vidhana ritual is also scheduled for the occasion.
