  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Stamp on Jain Muni Released in Hombuja Jain temple in Shivamogga

Stamp on Jain Muni Released in Hombuja Jain temple in Shivamogga
x
Highlights

Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, S. Rajendrakumar, released a commemorative Rs. 5 stamp today in honor of Acharya Shantisagara Muni Maharaja at...

Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, S. Rajendrakumar, released a commemorative Rs. 5 stamp today in honor of Acharya Shantisagara Muni Maharaja at the Hombuja Jain Shrine. Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, praised the revered Jain Muni's contributions, noting his role in inspiring thousands to embrace nonviolence and harmony, values that extend beyond Jainism to India’s ancient spiritual heritage.

Also in attendance were Hombuja Jain Pontiff Dr. Devendrakirti Bhattaraka, as well as Bhattarakas from Arahantagiri Kambadahalli, Sonda, and Shravanabelagola. The ceremonial Indra Dwaja Aradhana Vidhana ritual is also scheduled for the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick