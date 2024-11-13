Stamp on Jain Muni Released in Hombuja Jain temple in Shivamogga

Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka, S. Rajendrakumar, released a commemorative Rs. 5 stamp today in honor of Acharya Shantisagara Muni Maharaja at the Hombuja Jain Shrine. Rajya Sabha member and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, praised the revered Jain Muni's contributions, noting his role in inspiring thousands to embrace nonviolence and harmony, values that extend beyond Jainism to India’s ancient spiritual heritage.

Also in attendance were Hombuja Jain Pontiff Dr. Devendrakirti Bhattaraka, as well as Bhattarakas from Arahantagiri Kambadahalli, Sonda, and Shravanabelagola. The ceremonial Indra Dwaja Aradhana Vidhana ritual is also scheduled for the occasion.