State govt gearing up to file criminal case against Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu

Bengaluru: Inconnection with the Covid Scam that took place during the BJP government, it has been confirmed by Justice Michael D Cunha Commission that there has been illegality. So, the state government is now preparing to file a criminal case against BS Yeddyurappa and B Sriramulu after the commission recommended for prosecution.

The state government has decided to register a criminal case against Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu following the report submitted by retired Justice Cunha to the government regarding the Covid scam. Police officers have already discussed with senior officers. The case is likely based on the recommendation of the committee of Justice Michael D Cunha. The Ministry of Home Affairs is working on additional document collection in this regard.

In 2020, the whole world was affected by Covid like no other. BS Yeddyurappa led government was in power in the state then. Congress, which was in the opposition, was showered with allegations that the government had looted crores of money under the pretext of fighting against Covid. The hand-to-hand struggle was not limited to mere accusations. The commission was established under the leadership of late retired High Court Justice John Michael D Cunha after coming to power in 2023. The commission submitted an interim report on the Covid-19 scams on August 31 last. The same report has again caused trouble to the then health minister Sriramulu and BS Yeddyurappa.

In the report submitted by the Justice Cunha Commission, there is a reference to the purchase made in 2020. It is alleged that the BJP government has given undue profit of Rs 14. 21 crore to the Chinese companies which supplied the PPE kit. That is why the Cunha Commission has recommended criminal prosecution against BS Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu. He insisted on investigation under Preventionof Corruption Act.