State leaders to Visit Delhi to Finalise Appointments to Boards and Corporations: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that State leaders would visit Delhi to finalise appointments to Boards and Corporations.

Speaking to reporters at the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “We have not been summoned by the Delhi leaders. We are going to Delhi ourselves in order to get a seal of approval on the final list of appointments to Boards and Corporations that we had shared some time back.”

“AICC President has given us some directives regarding guarantee schemes, appointments to taluk and district level party office bearers. We will ask the MLAs to submit a proposal regarding formulation of taluk level committees in a month.,” he added.

Asked about Narayana Gowda’s visit, he said, “A case has been registered against him regarding his fight for nameplates in Kannada. He is a fighter and fighting for the cause of Kannada language is natural. There is an order to have nameplates in Kannada, but someone has filed a case against him. I have spoken to the police commissioner regarding this. I have told the Commissioner that our language is protected due to these fighters. They are only fighting for the language and not for any political gains.”

Asked if the Congress is trying to trap BJP MP Prathap Simha in the Parliament security breach, he said that Prathap Simha was not a kid to be trapped.