Live
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
Just In
State leaders to Visit Delhi to Finalise Appointments to Boards and Corporations: DCM D K Shivakumar
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that State leaders would visit Delhi to finalise appointments to Boards and...
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said that State leaders would visit Delhi to finalise appointments to Boards and Corporations.
Speaking to reporters at the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “We have not been summoned by the Delhi leaders. We are going to Delhi ourselves in order to get a seal of approval on the final list of appointments to Boards and Corporations that we had shared some time back.”
“AICC President has given us some directives regarding guarantee schemes, appointments to taluk and district level party office bearers. We will ask the MLAs to submit a proposal regarding formulation of taluk level committees in a month.,” he added.
Asked about Narayana Gowda’s visit, he said, “A case has been registered against him regarding his fight for nameplates in Kannada. He is a fighter and fighting for the cause of Kannada language is natural. There is an order to have nameplates in Kannada, but someone has filed a case against him. I have spoken to the police commissioner regarding this. I have told the Commissioner that our language is protected due to these fighters. They are only fighting for the language and not for any political gains.”
Asked if the Congress is trying to trap BJP MP Prathap Simha in the Parliament security breach, he said that Prathap Simha was not a kid to be trapped.