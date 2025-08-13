State poised to lead India’s quantum technology push: Raichur MP

Bengaluru: Karnataka is ready to play a leading role in shaping India’s quantum technology land-scape, Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik told the Lok Sabha on Monday while welcoming the Centre’s decision to invest in the National Quantum Mission (NQM).

Speaking under Rule 377, Naik stressed the need for better coordination, a clear im-plementation roadmap, and cooperative federalism to ensure that the mission delivers measurable outcomes. Drawing lessons from India’s semiconductor programme, he warned against the risk of ambitious projects stalling despite large budget allocations.

Naik highlighted Karnataka’s early strides in the sector, including the announcement of a Rs1,000-crore Quantum Fund — the first of its kind in the country — and a compre-hensive vision for quantum technology development under Chief Minister Siddara-maiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He credited State Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju for conceptualising and executing the inaugural Quantum India Summit 2025 in Bengaluru, which brought together Nobel Laureates, global experts, industry leaders, and researchers.

Key state initiatives include a dedicated Quantum Research Park and Q-City, Fabline, quantum coursework in over 20 colleges, and a strong startup ecosystem. Karnataka produces more than 91,000 quantum-relevant graduates annually, second only to the EU, Naik said.

Boseraju added that the success of the national mission depends on the State and Centre working “hand-in-hand” with shared vision, strategic coordination, and sus-tained investment in talent and infrastructure.