State sees 40% rise in crimes against women in three years, NCRB data shows

Crimes against women in Karnataka have increased by nearly 40% between 2021 and 2023, according to the latest figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2023 alone, the state reported 20,336 cases of offences against women, placing Karnataka among the states with a worrying upward trend.

The most common crimes reported include assaults intended to outrage a woman’s modesty, dowry-related cases, cruelty by husband or his relatives, and abduction cases. Police officials and activists noted that the surge may partly reflect greater awareness and willingness among women to file complaints.

“We are supporting women and building their confidence. That is why more women are now coming forward to register complaints. We also ensure prompt action is taken,” a senior police officer told reporters.

While more women are filing cases, conviction rates remain dismal. Data shows that nearly 72,000 cases remain pending in Karnataka’s courts, with 16,000 fresh cases added in 2023 alone. Even among those disposed of, 92% ended in acquittals, highlighting systemic weaknesses in investigation and prosecution. Women’s rights activists argue that the system needs urgent reforms.

“The problem starts with the investigating officer. Many fail to collect proper evidence because they don’t take such cases seriously. In other cases, government prosecutors don’t work with commitment, which results in acquittals. Sensitization is required at every level,” said K.S. Vimala of the Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane.

Activists working closely with survivors emphasized the need to strengthen institutional support systems and ensure robust legal backing for women in distress. They pointed out that unless police, prosecutors, and courts treat these cases with seriousness, justice will remain elusive despite rising reporting.

The NCRB data, while reflecting progress in reporting, underscores a deeper problem: Karnataka is witnessing not just more women coming forward, but also a system where justice delivery is failing to keep pace with rising complaints.