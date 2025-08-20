State tigers in peril: 75 deaths reported in 5 years

Bengaluru: Karnataka, which is home to five tiger reserves—Bandipur, Bhadra, Nagarahole, Dandeli-Anshi, and BRT (Biligiri Ranganatha Temple)—is witnessing a troubling decline in its tiger population. According to reports, 75 tigers have died in the state between 2020 and 2025. Among the reserves, Nagarahole accounted for 26 deaths and Bandipur for 22, making up nearly two-thirds of the total tiger deaths recorded in the past five years. The BRT reserve reported 8 deaths, while the Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) region recorded 5 tiger deaths.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that out of the 75 deaths, 62 were natural—caused by old age, territorial fights, and disease. However, the remaining 13 deaths were unnatural, which has raised alarm within the Forest Department. One of the most shocking incidents occurred in MM Hills, where five tigers died after consuming poisoned carcasses. Investigations revealed that villagers had laced cattle remains with chemicals to retaliate against livestock predation. Police later arrested those involved.

Other unnatural deaths included snare traps set for wild boars and deer, which killed a female tiger in Nagarahole and a male tiger in Bandipur. Additionally, one tiger was electrocuted, two were shot dead, and another young male tiger, just 1–2 years old, was poached in Mysuru district.

The alarming figures have raised concerns among conservationists. Karnataka, once considered a stronghold for India’s tiger population, now faces fresh challenges in ensuring the protection of this endangered species. Experts stress the need for stronger anti-poaching measures, better monitoring, and closer community involvement to safeguard the state’s tiger heritage.