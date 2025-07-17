State urged to adopt Kerala’s U-shaped classroom model

Bengaluru: Karnataka schools may soon break the age-old system of last bench and first bench seating, if a new demand gains momentum. Inspired by a popular film and successful implementation in Kerala, child rights activists have urged the state’s education minister Madhu Bangarappa to introduce a U-shaped seating arrangement in all government schools.

In Kerala, many schools have already moved away from traditional row seating. Instead, students sit in a semi-circular formation that helps teachers see every student equally. The model reportedly boosts classroom interaction, ensures equal participation and removes the visible divide between front benchers and back benchers.

Child rights activist Nagasinha said that the current traditional arrangement often limits a teacher’s focus to students at the front, ignoring those seated at the back. The U-shaped arrangement lets teachers engage with every student directly, observe their expressions, and maintain eye contact with all — making classes more inclusive and lively.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has now formally written to the education minister, recommending that this model be made mandatory. They argue that apart from teaching methods, the physical classroom design also plays a critical role in learning quality and student interaction.

Studies from Kerala show that semi-circular seating has improved dialogue between students and teachers, encouraged group activities, and enhanced students’ confidence to participate in discussions. Since all students face each other, peer-to-peer conversation is smoother and more natural.

Activists also believe this model can break the silent neglect that backbenchers often face. By eliminating the physical divide, every student gets equal attention. Teachers can interact with each child individually, track participation, and ensure nobody is left out.

Traditional classrooms, says Nagasinha, restrict active participation for students who prefer staying unnoticed at the back. But a semi-circular setup naturally pulls them into the learning circle, keeping them engaged. It also fosters collaborative learning and healthy discussions among students.

Kerala’s move to adopt this film-inspired model has already earned praise for making classes more democratic and lively. Now, Karnataka stakeholders hope that similar changes will be introduced here to reshape how students learn and teachers teach.

Educationists and child rights groups now await the government’s response, hopeful that Karnataka will follow Kerala’s lead and give its classrooms a fresh, student-friendly makeover.