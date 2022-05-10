State's first floating bridge torn apart by rough seas

Udupi: A new attraction of the state's beach tourism -the floating bridge at Malpe beach near here was torn apart by the rough sea on Sunday. The unusually rough sea was attributed to the cyclonic effect on the east coast. It was inaugurated just three days before.

According to the promoter of this beach tourism activity, Sudesh Shetty, the bridge was taken off on Sunday due to safety concerns following the sea getting extraordinarily rough and tides increasing size. Nobody was injured or faced any harrowing experience.

"The district administration told us to stop all water sports from 3 pm on Sunday until noon on Tuesday because of the cyclonic weather. There won't be any boats to St. Mary's Island either. He said that the floating bridge is being fixed up right now. He said that water sports will start up again after the cyclone passes and that the floating bridge will also be used said Shetty.

He added: 'The country's first floating bridge is still operating at Beypore beach in Kerala since 22 March. These bridges are safe and fun and definitely a new experience on the beach. It was designed and built to sustain any level of tidal activity, we are studying what went wrong at Malpe said the manufacturer of the floating bridge'.