Stay order issued against demolishing building of murder accused

Mysuru: The owner of a disputed property that claimed the life of a retired IB officer at T K Layout in the city has succeeded in bringing a stay order on the demolition plans of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). According to a MCC engineer, |he owner has succeeded in obtaining a stay order from the principal district and sessions judge of Mysuru district, restraining demolition till December. The next decision will be taken in consultation with the legal cell of MCC". On Monday, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had served a notice to building owner Madappa's wife. Besides, the illegal structures had been marked for demolition. The MCC personnel equipped with Concrete Cutting Machine and other equipment had also gone to the spot.

It may be recalled here that retired intelligence bureau (IB) officer 83-year-old R N Kulkarni had objected Madappa for violating construction norms of MCC.Kulkarni had taken severe exception to a portion of the structure of the house of Madappa built in violation, without leaving the set back space of three-foot land from the compound of the house.

Kulkarni had even moved High Court, City Civil Court along with complaining to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Saraswatipuram police station in this regard for the last two years. On November 4, Kulkarni was on his evening stroll when he was fatally knocked down by a car at Manasagangotri the PG campus of University of Mysore.

The police who had suspected something fishy as it was initially believed to be a case of hit and run, later succeeded in cracking the murder plot. Madappa's younger son identified as Manu was arrested on the charges of hatching a plot to get rid of Kulkarni, with the help of his friend Varun who had done a recce of Kulkarni especially of his evening stroll.

Police had arrested the duo later cracking the sensational case of murder that stemmed from the civil dispute among two neighbours. Manu is accused of driving the car and mowing down Kulkarni on that ill-fated day.