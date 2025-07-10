Stop empty talks, bring funds first: DKS taunts Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took a sharp dig at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, urging him to bring central funds to the state instead of indulging in “empty talk.” Addressing the media at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday, Shivakumar made it clear that action is what matters, not just statements.

Responding to questions about Kumaraswamy meeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari over the proposed tunnel road project, and whether it had sparked a credit war, Shivakumar said, “Let him first bring in the money. I have no issue accepting advice—from him or from you (media).”

Regarding the nomination of four MLC seats, he said that the process would be completed before the start of the upcoming Assembly session, even joking that, “The media too may be given a nomination.”

On being asked whether he met Sonia Gandhi or other senior leaders, Shivakumar replied, “I haven’t met Sonia Gandhi. I have requested time from senior leaders. If they don’t give time, how can I meet them? Rahul Gandhi is currently in Patna.”

When asked about a viral video involving a minor irrigation department officer from Bidar allegedly threatening suicide, Shivakumar responded, “I’m not aware of the issue yet. I will speak after gathering complete information.”

Commenting on reports that Rahul Gandhi’s protest in Patna was blocked, he said, “Suppressing the voice of the opposition is what this government does. Rahul Gandhi went there to defend voters’ rights.”

On the language row in Maharashtra, Shivakumar remarked, “That’s a state-specific issue. I won’t comment on that. In Karnataka, we give importance to Kannada and English.” When questioned about the reduction of Kannada exam marks from 125 to 100, he diplomatically replied, “Ask me questions related to my department. I’ll be happy to answer those.” Discussing the tunnel road project, he informed, “Global tenders will be floated in two to three days. A toll-free road isn’t possible—there are tolls on airport roads, Mysuru Road, NICE Road as well.”

Regarding Randeep Surjewala’s Karnataka visit, he explained, “Mallikarjun Kharge has declared this year as the year of party organization. Meetings are being held with district presidents. 100 Congress offices are being built across the state. Contrary to media speculation, this is purely organizational, not political.” The press conference highlighted Shivakumar’s focus on development, while also defending his government against political allegations and making it clear that results, not rhetoric, will drive Karnataka’s progress.