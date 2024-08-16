Live
- Stop Gate Installation Phase One successful: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Informs CM
The first phase of the stop gate installation, undertaken following the chain link cut at the Tungabhadra dam, has been successful.
Hospet : The first phase of the stop gate installation, undertaken following the chain link cut at the Tungabhadra dam, has been successful. The first plate was installed on Friday night. A total of five plates are to be installed, and the stop gate installation work is expected to be completed by Saturday, according to Vijayanagar District In-charge and Housing and Minorities Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan.
Khan informed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the successful completion of the first phase of the stop gate installation over a phone call.
The Minister , who had been staying at the Vaikuntha Guest House for three days in connection with the stop gate installation, visited the site twice daily to inspect the progress of the work. The success of the first phase of the stop gate installation is attributed to the continuous hard work of the technical team, to whom the minister expressed his gratitude.
Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Koppal MP Rajasekhar Hitnal, and MLAs Gaviappa and Kampli Ganesh were also present.