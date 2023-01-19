Stray dog menace in Bengaluru; 79,057 attacked in three years

Bengaluru: In Bangalore, 79,057 people have been attacked by stray dogs in the last three years. So far, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given compensation money and taken care of the medical expenses of 28 people. A total of Rs 6,81,468 was spent on the victims.

On May 31, a 3-year-old child was attacked by stray dogs at AGB Layout in T Dasarahalli. Stray dogs attacked and injured a boy who was playing outside the house. A young man who was walking on that road luckily saved the boy. This case is just an example, the attacks from stray dogs has not stopped in Bangalore city. Over 79,057 people have been attacked by stray dogs in the last three years.

There is an atmosphere of fear even walking in some streets of Bangalore city. Stray dogs are also attacking bikers. Even walking on the road at night is scary because of the ferocity of stray dogs. BBMP officials who wake up when some incidents happen, later stay quiet. But there is no solution to this problem. In Bengaluru, 79,057 people have been attacked by stray dogs in the last three years. The cases reported in 2019-20 were: 42,818, 2020-21: 18,629 and 2021-22 - 17,610 people were attacked and injured by stray dogs.

Over 14,489 people have been attacked by stray dogs in urban local bodies of the state. So far 28 people have been disbursed medical expenses and compensation money by BBMP. A total of Rs 6,81,468 was given.

BBMP and urban local bodies are taking some measures to reduce the menace of stray dogs. But they are not fully effective. Urban local organizations are conducting a survey of stray dogs, catching them and keeping them in suitable places, neutering and giving vaccinations.

Sterilization treatment is provided by veterinarians or organizations accredited by the Animal Welfare Board of India and suitably trained in animal birth control. Vaccination programs are being conducted to control rabies. But these measures have not curbed the menace of stray dogs.