Stray dogs bite two college students

Bengaluru: Two college students here were attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday and have been hospitalised, said a city civic body official. The incident occurred inside the Jnanabharathi campus, near Kengeri.

The students were identified as Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both pursuing Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, situated inside the Jnanabharathi campus.