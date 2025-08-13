Live
- RG Kar victim's father rejects Kolkata Police claim of no evidence of attack on his wife
- World Organ Donation Day: Raising awareness about importance of organ donation
- Young equestrian rides to glory
- Mindfulness can tackle anxiety, say researchers
- Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on Independence Day
- CBSE skill courses: Building future-ready students beyond academics
- India Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Rainfall in Telangana Over the Next Three Days
- Mom-daughter held for stealing jewellery from landlord’s house
- CM flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha
- Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in Dausa road accident
Stray dogs bite two college students
Bengaluru: Two college students here were attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday and have been hospitalised, said a city civic body official. The incident occurred inside the Jnanabharathi campus, near Kengeri.
The students were identified as Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both pursuing Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, situated inside the Jnanabharathi campus.
