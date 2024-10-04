‘Stree Shakthi’ power behind Karnataka: DKS

Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday described Stree Shakthi as the driving force behind Karnataka.“The one who is running the family is a woman, the ones who are protecting the State are various Goddesses, Stree Shakthi is truly the force behind Karnataka,” he said speaking after inaugurating the 10-day Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

“We had prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari during last Dasara for good rains. She has bestowed us with good rains this year. Thanks to her blessings, CM Siddaramaiah and I have offered Bagina to four reservoirs. It is Goddess Chamundeshwari who has the power to allay our sorrows. The people of the state are happy due to her blessings. CM and I had offered Rs 2000, the amount equivalent to Gruhalakshmi contribution, to Goddess Chamundeshwari ” he said.

“Last year’s Dasara was inaugurated by Hamsalekha. I am happy that Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurated this year’s Dasara. He is a ‘pailwan’ of the literary world,” he added.

“Navaratri means nine days. We offer prayers to nine different avatars of the Goddess. I believe that the strength of Nava Durges will power Congress government for the next 9 years. Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, Banashankari in North Karnataka, Durga Parameshwari in Coastal Karnataka, Sigadureshwari, Annamma in Bengaluru, Kankeramma and Kabbalamma in my village. These mothers are protecting the eight sides of the State,” he said.

“Hampa Nagarajaiah, who is like my Guru, is known to me for 55 years. His son Harsha and I were classmates. The absence of Kamala Hampana is palpable,” he recalled.