Strengthening college mgt body should be our top priority: Dr Alva

Moodbidri: Dr M Mohan Alva, President of the Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA), has emphasised that enhancing the effectiveness of the association should be the primary focus for all stakeholders involved in private education.

Speaking at a one-day workshop organised for district coordinators of KUPMA at Moodbidri on Tuesday, Dr Alva highlighted the significant contribution of private institutions to the education sector.

“Nearly 50% of students in Karnataka receive education through private institutions. Compared to government institutions, private institutions have demonstrated better academic results. In the recent board examinations, while government institutions achieved a pass percentage of 75%, aided institutions recorded 79%, and private institutions secured an impressive 90.46%. Additionally, private institutions have maintained a dominant position in various competitive examinations, contributing substantially to the overall educational outcomes in the state,” Dr Alva stated.

He further pointed out that despite the private sector’s immense contribution to the economy and education, the government and relevant departments fail to consider the concerns of private institutions while formulating policies. “This disregard is unacceptable. To ensure that our demands reach the government, KUPMA was established in 2022,” he added.Dr Alva expressed concerns over the numerous challenges faced by private institutions in delivering quality education. “Though we do not intend to engage in conflict with the government, resolving these challenges will enable us to contribute even more effectively to the sector. Strengthening KUPMA should be our collective priority to safeguard the interests of private institutions,” he remarked.

KUPMA State Secretary Prof Narendra L Nayak reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting the formation of KUPMA committees in all districts. “The state committee will provide complete assistance in establishing district-level committees, and the cooperation of all stakeholders is essential in this endeavour,” he said.

Dr Alva urged various religious institutions, organisations affiliated with different faiths, and political leaders managing educational institutions to unite for the development of the private education sector. “We must work collectively with a shared vision to enhance the sector’s growth and stability,” he said.

Prof Sudhakar Shetty, Vice President of KUPMA, facilitated discussions on the formation of district-level committees and outlined the responsibilities of these committees.

A question-and-answer session was conducted by KUPMA Joint Secretary Vishwanath Sheshachala.

The event also witnessed a decision to publish a booklet containing comprehensive information about KUPMA. Following the formal sessions, students of Alva’s Educational Institutions presented a cultural programme.

Prominent attendees included Dr B K Devaraj, Secretary of KUPMA Bengaluru North, Dr Jayaram Shetty, President of KUPMA Bengaluru South, and Radhakrishna Shenoy, Honorary President of KUPMA.