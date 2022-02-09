Student From Karnataka Holds A New Guinness World Record For Running With Table Tennis Bat And Ball

Eshwar N, a Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) engineering student from Tumakuru, achieved a new Guinness World Record by sprinting the fastest mile since controlling a table tennis ball with a racquet.



Eshwar set the world record with a timing of 6 minutes, 16.53 seconds. He shattered Christian Roberto López Rodrguez of Yuncos, Spain's previous mark of 6 minutes 24.69 seconds.



Eshwar had been playing table tennis for a number of years and considers himself to be a competent player with both the paddle and the ball. Susmith Rajendra Barigidad, a graduate of the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was an inspiration to him. Two years ago, Susmith set a Guinness World Record.

Eshwar is a student of fifth semester and along with Susmith have won numerous tournaments held by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi, Karnataka. Eshwar, on the other hand, was unable to complete the feat because he needed to wear spectacles due to a vision problem.

He practised for hours every day for a year at the Tumkur Badminton Academy in Tumkuru, Karnataka, to prepare for the record. Eshwar said that he wanted to achieve something exceptional and he did it with table tennis because the sport has held a special place in my heart since boyhood. He expressed that he will be going to focus on winning the table tennis nationals now.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Christian Roberto is a prolific record-breaker with many Guinness World Records titles, which include 'Longest time balancing a bicycle on the chin' and 'Fastest 50 m backwards with swim fins.'