Students champion social responsibility through food donation drive

Bengaluru: Exhibiting a sense of social responsibility, the Grade 11 IBDP students at Greenwood High International School, Sarjapur, organised a week-long food donation campaign at their campus.

Conducted as a part of their CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) program, the initiative was undertaken to support the Ruva Foundation, a girls’ orphanage located in Bangalore, by donating essential supplies and food, ensuring meaningful impact.

The program saw active participation from students of Grades 6 to 12, who undertook the noble initiative. Through their combined effort, they managed to collect more than 200 kg of supplies like rice, pulses, lentils, along with other daily essential items. By owning the project, students had first-fhand experience in planning and coordinating a community event.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School, Niru Agarwal said, “Greenwood High remains steadfast to its belief of contributing to the society and the community, through various acts of philanthropy. We place a strong focus on holistic education, giving the children a strong sense of responsibility and empathy. The CAS program is an integral part of the IBDP curriculum, and through programs such as these, our students learn leadership, gain a profound understanding of social issues, and are able to indulge in the happiness of giving back to society.”

Greenwood High remains committed to fostering a culture of empathy and service, encouraging students to make a meaningful impact on the world around them.

Through various initiatives like disaster relief efforts, social outreach programs, or ongoing community engagement, the school continues to inspire young minds to embrace social responsibility and contribute towards building a more compassionate and inclusive society.