Students from over 40 nationalities celebrate Aug 15

Bengaluru: Canadian International School (CIS) celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with a vibrant, patriotic event that highlighted the school’s diverse community, comprising students and staff from over 40 nationalities. The day was marked by a series of performances, a flag hoisting ceremony and inspiring speeches that resonated with India’s spirit of unity and freedom.

The celebration kicked off with students from Grade 1 to 12 from diverse cultural backgrounds showcasing a series of patriotic dances and songs. These performances exemplified the unity in diversity that is at the heart of CIS.

Following the performances, the Indian tricolour was hoisted with pride in the presence of students, parents, administrative staff and ground staff - symbolising the collective respect and love for the country.

“The Independence Day celebration at CIS is a beautiful melting pot where our diverse community, of over 40 nationalities, comes together to celebrate India’s independence in a truly humbling display of unity,” said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore.

“Each year we, at CIS, are very thankful to be able to celebrate India’s Independence Day with our very diverse community members not only from all over the world, but also from all over India. The richness in diversity of India comes together in our wonderful celebration of India’s national identity and achievements over time. Happy Independence Day everybody!” added Dr. Ted Mockrish, Head of School, Canadian International School, Bangalore.

“CIS, being a culturally diverse school, had staff and students from different backgrounds and nationalities come together to celebrate Independence Day on campus. The flag hoisting was a moment I can’t describe in words - seeing people from all over the world with different nationalities and beliefs standing under and saluting one flag, the Indian flag,” said Qusai, Grade 11 student at CIS.

“Independence Day celebrations at CIS are all about celebrating each other. It’s a day that reflects the joy, respect, compassion, commitment, integrity and willingness that the diverse CIS community brings to campus everyday. As we proudly hoist our flag, we renew our commitment to value the opportunities of fostering beautiful bonds of friendship and learning something new about each other everyday,” said Lakshmi, Middle School Science Teacher at CIS.

The event concluded with a sense of pride and unity, reminding everyone present of the values of freedom, diversity and the shared responsibilities that come with being part of a global community.