Students Gather With Roses And Notes In Bengaluru To Thank Traffic Cops

About 50 pupils from several schools in Bangalore conveyed their thanks to the traffic cops by giving them roses and thank-you notes. The kids wanted to make sure the cops' efforts weren't overlooked because they were aware of the difficulties the officers face and how hard they work to keep the city's traffic flowing.

The event, 'Celebrating Namma Bengaluru's Traffic Police,' brought together 50 children from various schools and 50 Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) personnel on a day of thanksgiving at the Traffic Police Park. The CMCA-organized event marked the conclusion of a three-month programme in which a number of volunteers educated kids about the function of the local traffic police. Similar programmes are frequently run by CMCA among schoolchildren to promote citizenship and life skills education. The pupils' understanding of and appreciation for the importance of the laws and rules was increased by this event as well.

Numerous kids thanked the BTP for their assistance and sent them cards, poems, and letters. Additionally, they had the opportunity to speak with police officers. The officers expressed their gratitude to the kids for brightening their day after being moved by the thoughtful act.

MA Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), addressed at the occasion and complimented the kids for their kindness. When discussing the increasing difficulties faced by the traffic police, MA Saleem pointed out that there are currently over one crore automobiles in the city and that number is anticipated to rise.

The biggest compliment and contribution the students could give, according to the officers, would be to obey the traffic laws. The event's co-founder and CEO, Priya Krishnamurthy, stated that the kids were able to comprehend that their right to safe roads came with a responsibility to obey traffic laws.