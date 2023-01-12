Study In Karnataka Institute Shows No Need For Second Anti Covid Booster Dose

According to a study done by the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, there is no need for a second anti-Covid booster dose (4th dose) (SJICSR). Healthcare professionals and the general public expressed worries about the requirement for the second booster dose amid an increase of Covid cases abroad.



In January, a research by SJICSR revealed that antibody levels had continued even a year after taking the booster dose. Overall, neutralising antibodies were significantly present in 99.4% of healthcare workers who got the booster dosage.

SJICSR Director Dr CN Manjunath praised about the booster dose and expressed that the results are great as the levels of antibodies are persistent even after one year. According to him, the study emphasised the need of administering the booster dosage right away and reinforced the idea that a fourth dose of the vaccine is not necessary.

Meanwhile, 350 healthcare professionals (aged 19 to 60) from SJICR, including doctors, nurses, technicians, ward helpers, and other Jayadeva personnel, participated in the study to evaluate their immunological state. In January 2022, 148 men and 202 women participated in the Covishield vaccination programme and provided testing samples.