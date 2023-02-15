Submit reports every month, HC directs BESCOM

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed BESCOM to submit a report every month on the work of shifting transformers on footpaths of Bengaluru city to a safer place.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice PB Varale, who heard a public interest petition filed by retired Wing Command GB Atri seeking unauthorized installation on the footpaths of the city, gave this direction.

BESCOM's lawyer submitted an affidavit and informed that till January 30, 2023, a total of 1663 transformers on the footpaths have been moved to a safe place and replaced with new spun poles. The remaining 924 transformers will be shifted by the end of September 2023. BESCOM officials have been instructed to put up a notice board warning the public that 'no urination' and 'maintenance of cleanliness' should be done at the place where the transformer is located. He said that he has directed the BBMP to keep the area around the transformer free from garbage by cleaning it regularly.

After submitting an affidavit by the lawyer for BBMP, BESCOM officials have taken action to move the transformer on the footpath to a safe place on the 17th main road of 3rd block of Rajajinagar, which falls under the 109th ward of the corporation, as per the direction of the High Court.

The garbage thrown by the public in the area around the transformer has been cleared. He also submitted photos to inform the public that a notice board has been put up not to urinate and park vehicles in this place and to maintain cleanliness.