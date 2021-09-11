Sudden Covid surge in Kodagu district worries officials

Madikeri: The district is again witnessing an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections. The tiny district which borders Kerala was earlier in the year in news for a high rate of infections.

The district administration tightened screening at the inter-State border and withdrew weekend curfew as Covid cases had fallen below 2 percent. However, on Saturday the district reported sudden surge in infections to 2.84 percent. In an alarming development, 953 persons who received vaccination shots have been infected. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal said that the district administration announced a high alert. Some of the infected are being treated in hospitals, while others are in home isolation. According to the DC, the positivity rate shot up from 0.5 percent a week ago to 2.84 percent.

The sudden surge in coronavirus cases is causing concern among the people as the State education department is planning to reopen schools for primary classes. Meanwhile following reports of Nipah cases in Kerala the Chamarajanagara district administration has banned inter-State travel till the end of October. Earlier, vehicles ferrying students and businessmen carrying Covid-19 negative RT-PCR reports were allowed. Speaking to reporters, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr H K Prasad told that only goods and ambulances will be allowed from neighbouring States. The district administration is creating awareness on the potential Covid-19 third wave and Nipah virus among villagers by distributing pamphlets. Prasad said the students who have gone to Mysuru and Kerala should stay put in their respective place and continue their education.