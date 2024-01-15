Sugunendra Thirtha to ascend paryaya peetam on 18

Udupi: This temple town, which has given the world of religion one of the three top philosophies -Dwaitha propounded by the 13th century Madhwacharya, along with the Adwaitha (Aadi Shankaracharya) and Vishitadwaitha (Ramanujacharya)—today stands at a threshold of being accepted as one of the original philosophies of Hinduism, not just in India but in the world. Thanks to the efforts of Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji of Paryaya Puthige Mutt- one of the eight original Mutts founded by Madhwacharya, who has taken it worldwide during his many campaigns all over the globe. The first head of a mutt to perform the feat in the last 800 years of the history of Udupi. The Swamiji will ascend the Paryaya peetham for the fourth time on 18 January 2024, As the 30th successor to the 13th-century sage Jagadguru Madhwacharya,

His speech at the United Nations on 22 April 2015 on Dwaitha as a world philosophy opened up the world to the teachings of Madhwacharya. During his many tours abroad, even though the hard-core conservationists of the temple town did not agree with the ‘Seemolanghana’ (crossing the borders), as the Swamijis of the Udupi lineage of Mutts were not supposed to cross over into ‘Bhoga Bhoomi’ (western countries), from the ‘Karma Bhoomi’ (Bharata Khanda) in the modern context -India. But the scriptures also gave them the power to spread the spirit of Dwaitha Philosophy all across the ‘World’,’ as the 13th-century society knew. Sugunendra Thirtha is also known to be one of the first Swamiji in the Madhwa sect to have given discourses on the Internet in the late 1990s and to have addressed the UN.

What is Paryaya?

The tradition of Paryaya can be undoubtedly called one of the first democratic processes of transfer of the right of governance among the religious institutions in the country, if not the world. After establishing the temple at Udupi he anointed 8 Brahmacharis taken from nearby villages of Pejavara, Adamaru, Phalimaru, Krishnapura, Sode, Kaniyoor, Shirooru and Puthige, they all lived inside Matha (monastery) around the Krishna temple, continued their education and performed poojas to the deity their Guru had established. Before Madhwacharya handed over the temple to them, he asked each of them to take turns every two months to perform poojas to Krishna’s idol, which he called ‘Paryaya’. The same system continued till the end of the 15th century when Vadiraja Swamiji of Sode Math later enhanced the period from two months to two years, which is still being followed today. the Paryaya system was in force for nearly 800 years, without a break. This year happens to be the 33 rd cycle of Udupi Paryaya. This time Sugunendra Thirta Swamiji of Puthige mutt will ascend the Sarvajna peetham which is a wooden Peeta that existed from the time of Madhwacharya, for the next two years he will administer the Krishna temple and perform poojas to Lord Krishna’s idol in the temple.

A great scholar ‘Madhwa Raddhantha’ theSwamiji,i said that his priority was to make every devotee who visits the Udupi temple go back with fond memories and fruitful darshan, He must be able to relate his happiness to the visit he made to Udupi. Oral historians of Udupi recall that not even once the chain of Paryaya was broken, There were a series of checks and balances to keep the system ticking. Swamiji is recognised as a philanthropist and a great scholar of Indian scriptures. His intuition and passion for reform have led him to cleanse his tradition of degenerated customs that resist the accommodation of modern changes. Displaying commendable courage, he opposes these customs and guides people in adapting to the transformed scenario of the digital age. Heading 35 educational, social, religious, and spiritual institutions in India and abroad.

In addition to his diverse activities, he serves as the International President of the World Conference of Religions for Peace (WCRP), based in New York. His Holiness, a prolific writer and orator, has addressed the United Nations Organisation on countering terrorism and establishing global peace.

Swamiji’s international renown includes awards given to him in the United States, where he received multiple felicitations from state and local chiefs. Notably, Honourable Mike D. Antonovich, the Los Angeles County Supervisor, awarded him a prestigious plaque in recognition of his contributions to society. The state secretary of Arizona, Janice K. Brewer, declared October 8th, 2005, as Sri Sugunendra Teertha Day to honour His Holiness. Establishing multicultural education centres in eight major American cities, Swamiji provides educational, cultural, and spiritual solace to the non-resident Indian population. Swamiji has conducted international Jnaana Yajnas, workshops, and seminars, founding research foundations like the Vadiraja Research Foundation. His monthly and quarterly periodicals, Suguna Mala and Suguna Digest, spanning three decades, emphasise the secular nature of ancient Vedic literature. With a determination to build 108 Krishna temples worldwide, Swamiji asserts that no religion advocates discrimination, contempt, or hatred. Swamiji’s creativity is evident in offerings like a gem-studded chariot to Lord Krishna in Udupi and the Geetha Mandira, an international centre dedicated to the Bhagavad Gita. He has constructed a spacious dining hall for pilgrims, providing free meals for schoolchildren in his previous Paryaya tenures.