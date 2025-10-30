Sundar Raj Rai Was the Voice of Tuluvas in Bengaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: Former Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel paid tribute to late K. Sundar Raj Rai, describing him as “the strong and unwavering voice of the Tulu-speaking community in the state capital.”

Speaking at a condolence meeting held at Tulu Bhavana, Mangaluru, Kateel said Rai had served selflessly as President of the Tulu Koota and as a dedicated social and political activist. “He represented the spirit and aspirations of Tuluvas in Bengaluru with rare commitment. The best way to honour him is to carry forward his ideals and continue his community service,” Kateel said.

MLC Kishore Kumar recalled Rai’s humble beginnings in a middle-class family and his rise to prominence in Bengaluru through sustained involvement in community, cultural and political activities. “Despite his popularity, he never sought personal gain — his work was entirely dedicated to society. We must stand with his family during this time,” he said.

Veteran playwright Vijay Kumar Kodialbail remembered Rai’s constant encouragement to theatre troupes from coastal Karnataka, saying, “He was always a pillar of support for Tulu drama groups in the city.”

A.C. Bhandari, President of the Akhila Bharata Tulu Okkoota, highlighted Rai’s leadership as head of the Janajagruti Vedike and Tulu Koota in Bengaluru, praising his “deeply social and people-oriented” approach.

The condolence meeting was attended by MP Brijesh Chowta, Ramachandra Baikampady, Rajagopal Rai, Yogish Shetty Jeppu, Lakumi Kishore Kumar Shetty, Bazilakere Kamalaksha, Anand Shetty, Sanjay Kumar Shetty Gonibedu, Ravi Alevuraya, Ramesh Rai (brother of the deceased), Dr. Meenakshi Ramachandra, and others.

The event was conducted by Tulu Sahitya Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad, who led the memorial tributes.