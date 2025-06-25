Supervisor threatens workers with toy pistol

Hassan: An incident at a coffee estate in Venkatahalli village of Sakleshpur taluk, has drawn sharp criticism after a supervisor used a toy pistol to intimidate workers.

The episode, which occurred near Hanubalu at a coffee estate, has raised concerns about workplace harassment and prompted action from local authorities.

Phulbabu, a supervisor of Assamese origin employed at the estate, reportedly brandished a toy pistol to threaten six Assamese labourers, pressuring them to perform tasks in a specific manner.

The menacing act, captured on the estate’s CCTV footage, sparked alarm among the workers and led to swift intervention by the Sakleshpur Rural Police.

Upon reviewing the CCTV evidence, police summoned Phulbabu for questioning and confirmed that the weapon was a replica. Authorities issued a stern warning before releasing him.

The incident, though involving a non-lethal device, has highlighted the vulnerability of labourers in remote work environments.

Labour unions have vehemently denounced the supervisor’s actions, condemning the use of fear tactics to coerce workers.

They argue that such incidents create a hostile work environment and undermine the dignity of labourers, calling for stricter oversight to prevent workplace intimidation.