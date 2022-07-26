Suspected Lashkar terrorist nabbed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru has arrested a man suspected of having ties with terrorist organisations and detained his accomplices for questioning. According to reports, Akhtar Hussain Lashkar, who is from Assam, was arrested on Sunday night from the third floor of a multi-storied residence in Tilak Nagar where he was residing with several food delivery people. In addition to Hussain, four other people were held.

On Sunday night around eight o'clock, the house where the suspected terrorist was staying was raided. More than 30 CCB police have raided on certain information. The Central Intelligence Agency had received information about the suspect. The CCB police conducted an operation, raided the house at night and arrested the suspected terrorist.

He has been charged under many provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including one for waging war against the Indian government. "There was an input from the central agencies, and the trap was prepared, and he was caught," a source added. According to CCB sources, Lashkar had escaped north India and was holed up in the city. They stated that interrogation is currently in progress and that further information may be revealed.

The Bengaluru police department has yet to issue an official comment about the matter. According to police sources, a FIR has been filed at the Tilak Nagar police station, and the five people are being questioned.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra praised the state police for their efforts and stated that the Lashkar's local associates are also being interrogated.

According to the authorities, Hussain connected online with global terror outfits using social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram. According to the police, Hussain was contacted by the organisations and was going to travel to Kashmir to meet with Al Qaeda operatives.

Talib Hussain arrest

Just a month ago, the police arrested a suspected terrorist named Talib Hussain in Okalipuram. In a joint operation, a Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) special team and Bengaluru police arrested Talib Hussain, an alleged member of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, from a residential locality in Okalipuram in Bengaluru on June 3.

The suspect was living with his family and working as a labourer in the city. A self-styled commander of the terror outfit, Tailb is wanted in connection with the targeted killing of Hindus in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the J&K police, Talib was a resident of Rashgwari in Kishtwar. "Hussain joined militant ranks of the Hizb outfit in 2016. He remained active along with other militants of Kishtwar. He was instrumental in reviving militancy by way of recruiting youths in militancy. But later on, due to some squabble with other HM militants, he left the Hizb and remained at large," the police had said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, CH Pratap Reddy had said that the State agencies and the city police were probing about Talib's presence, his activities and network. Inquiries had revealed that Talib stayed in a rented house on a mosque's premises with his wife and three children from the last eight months. He worked as a labourer and also assisted the mosque committee with charity work, sources said. Talib was living under a different name and also had an Aadhaar card, as well as a phone with a SIM purchased at a local store. The police were checking his activities and contacts to ascertain whether he had any subversive plans.­