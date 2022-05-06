System can be improved by creative decisions: New BBMP chief Tushar Girinath

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) new Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has expressed optimism that the system can be corrected by creative decisions.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge from outgoing chief Gaurav Gupta on Friday, Tushar Girinath said, "I have never thought that I got a big role beyond my strength and desire. The government has given an opportunity to work along with the people." He expressed the confidence that he will handle new assignment efficiently.

"Every decision affects the administration. Successful governance is not difficult if you maintain transparency in every job. Here we have to keep in direct contact with the people. Success and failure here stand out. I have handled my previous job with full of enthusiasm. Similarly, I will be working with the same zeal and enthusiasm in my new post."

"My current priority is to complete infrastructure development work quickly, to resolve the pothole problem and fix the garbage disposal system and prevent flooding during the rainy season. Last but not the least is to handle the Covid fourth wave. The BBMP administration system has its own challenges. The BBMP administration system is capable of addressing these challenges. I agree it's tough to handle the duty here but I am not scared. This is a challenge to my performance and energy. BBMP has experienced officers. With their help, I am confident that I will be able to meet the expectations of the people by making appropriate decisions according to the circumstances," Girinathelaborated. "I have 29 years of work experience in the State. Each post has its own challenges. I am not afraid of it. In local governance there is a need to get even closer with people. There is more to responsibility with autonomy here. Depending on how honest we are, people will join hands with us. It is impossible to bring about a comprehensive change in a single day. We should work beyond our strength and ability," he said. "When a pothole appears on the road, an immediate action should be taken to fix it. Otherwise the pothole will turn into a crater. This is a problem every year. People want a pothole-free road. I will try my best to fulfil their wish," he assured.

"Coordination among departments is very important. I have experience working as theBescom Managing Director and Chairman of the BWSSB. I am aware of BWSSB's difficulty in installing a pipeline and the difficulty of the BBMP to fill in the dug-up road. My purpose is to work in good coordination."

"We should understand the people's difficulty and work with them. Improve responsiveness to problems and work actively. Resolve people's grievances promptly and reduce complaints. Make sure the helpline is working properly. If all work together and solve the problem, everyone will succeed. Likewise, failure has everyone's contribution. There is a lot of manpower with the BBMP."