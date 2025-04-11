Tabla Maestro Omkar Gulvady to Be Honoured in His Hometown as He Turns 80

Mangaluru: In a rare coming together of India’s premier Hindustani classical music organisations, veteran tabla virtuoso Pandit Omkar Gulvady will be felicitated in his hometown Mangaluru on April 13 as he turns 80.

The event, to be held at the serene premises of Ramakrishna Math and organised by Chiranthana Charitable Trust (CCT) in association with over ten music institutions, celebrates Gulvady’s illustrious career spanning six decades. Having accompanied three generations of India’s finest vocalists — from Bhimsen Joshi to Rashid Khan and Ganapati Bhat — Gulvady’s rhythmic journey is steeped in the traditions of purity and precision.

A musical prelude to the evening will begin at 5 PM, featuring a sitar-flute jugalbandi by Ankush Nayak and Karthik Bhat, with Hemant Joshi from Dharwad on tabla. The felicitation will then be conducted by representatives from organisations including Sapthak (Bengaluru), Swaraanand Pratishthan, Sangeet Bharati Foundation, and others.

The highlight of the evening will be a Hindustani classical concert at 6.30 PM by Padma Shri Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, with Pandit Gulvady himself accompanying on tabla and Pandit Sudhir Nayak on samvadini.

“This is our collective tribute to a living legend of the percussive tradition,” said Bharavi Deraje, CCT Managing Trustee, during a press briefing in the city today.