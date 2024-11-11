Live
- Rajasthan bypolls: Illegal goods valued over Rs 126.24 crore seized
- Lawyers divided over proposal for curtailing Calcutta HC's festival vacations
- Report shows how India's semiconductor sector aims create 1 mn jobs by 2026
- Supreme Court gives relief to Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Congress leader's defamation case
- Last rites of Udaipur’s Mahendra Singh Mewar held
- Low-Pressure Area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal: Heavy Rains Expected in Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka, and Coastal Regions
- Telangana to Transfer 13 IAS and 8 IFS Officers
- Maha polls: CPI-M aims to retain Palghar, bag two more seats
- Punjab BJP seeks action against Congress MP for poll code violation
- Explosion at Indian Oil Corporation’s Gujarat Refinery in Vadodara
Just In
Take Action Against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Governor tells AG
The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, has instructed the Advocate General to initiate proceedings against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with alleged contempt of court.
Bengaluru: The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, has instructed the Advocate General to initiate proceedings against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with alleged contempt of court. The directive follows a request by social activist T.J. Abraham, who had submitted a petition urging action against the minister.
Abraham, one of the petitioners who previously sought legal action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land allotment case, had alleged that Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan dismissed a High Court order allowing an investigation into Siddaramaiah as a "political judgment." Abraham argued that Khan’s public statement undermined the judiciary, and he subsequently approached the governor, bringing this matter to his attention along with a formal complaint.
In response, the Governor has formally advised the Advocate General to consider appropriate steps regarding Khan’s remarks.
In the ongoing MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged the Governor's approval for an investigation against him by filing a petition in the High Court. However, the High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s plea, affirming the Governor’s decision as appropriate.(eom)