Take Action Against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan Governor tells AG

Bengaluru: The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, has instructed the Advocate General to initiate proceedings against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with alleged contempt of court. The directive follows a request by social activist T.J. Abraham, who had submitted a petition urging action against the minister.

Abraham, one of the petitioners who previously sought legal action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land allotment case, had alleged that Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan dismissed a High Court order allowing an investigation into Siddaramaiah as a "political judgment." Abraham argued that Khan’s public statement undermined the judiciary, and he subsequently approached the governor, bringing this matter to his attention along with a formal complaint.

In response, the Governor has formally advised the Advocate General to consider appropriate steps regarding Khan’s remarks.

In the ongoing MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged the Governor's approval for an investigation against him by filing a petition in the High Court. However, the High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s plea, affirming the Governor’s decision as appropriate.(eom)