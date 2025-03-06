Talakadu Gram Panchayat waiting to be upgraded as Town Panchayat

Mysuru: In Talakadu, villagers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming gram panchayat elections, which are set to take place in five months. There’s a growing curiosity among locals about whether these elections will proceed as usual or if the village will be upgraded to a town panchayat

The process to elevate Talikadu to a town panchayat is currently underway across various departments.

It is expected that this transition will be reflected in the budget presented by the government. Following directives from the Directorate of Urban Administration, the local village panchayat has been providing additional information and documentation required for the upgrade.

As part of the proposal submitted to the state Directorate of Urban Administration, Talikadu requested the inclusion of several areas, including T.Bettahalli (Mudukotore) and Koorubalnahundi, which fall under the boundaries of the Vadayandahalli and B. Shettihalli village panchayats.

In light of this inclusion, the district urban development cell has instructed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to submit supplementary documents promptly. Accordingly, the panchayat has prepared reports that assess population density based on the expansion of Koorubalnahundi, boundary descriptions of the newly included villages, survey numbers along with Schedule B documentation, clarity on employment opportunities outside of agriculture, and maps of land with necessary survey numbers.

Talakadu has been trying to upgrade to a town panchayat since 2006, when the panchayat reached a unanimous decision and proposed the idea to the government. However, for years, the government’s lack of initiative has delayed the process.

This time around, local residents are optimistic, bolstered by the involvement of prominent figures in district politics, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister H.C. Mahadevaappa, who have the state’s attention.

Constituting Talqkadu as a town panchayat is expected to bring numerous benefits, including An increase in annual government grants, Expanded property values along with village site development,- An increase in land revenue,- Implementation of a comprehensive drainage system, More personnel hired for office management and cleanliness of the town, Dedicated vehicles for waste management.

- Development of parks, and Enhanced infrastructure possibilities.

The necessary documentation as requested by the Directorate of Urban Administration has already been sent.

The upgrade to a town panchayat is anticipated to facilitate increased funding for tourism activities and essential facilities.. If Talakadu becomes a town panchayat, it will significantly contribute to the overall development of its renowned tourist attractions.