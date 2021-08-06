Top
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai stages hunger strike against Mekedatu

Tanjavur: Tamil Nadu State BJP president Annamalai on Thursday staged a protest in Tanjavur against the Karnataka government's decision to construct a dam on Cauvery in Mekedatu to supply drinking water to Bengaluru city.

Speaking to media persons, the former IPS officer said that the project was detrimental to the interests of Tamil Nadu and demanded that the Karnataka government drop the proposal.

He said he was confident of the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the cause of Tamil Nadu.

The Mekedatu project is being taken up by Karnataka government to meet drinking water needs and generate electricity.

But Tamil Nadu government is opposing it saying it would create a shortage of water to its people.

