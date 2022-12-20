Teacher In Karnataka Kills 10-Year-Old Boy By Throwing Him Off School Building

A shocking incident came into light when a teacher beat-up a 10-year-old boy with shovel in Karnataka and forced off the first-floor balcony of the government-run school. The 10-year old boy who lost his life was named as Bharat was a fourth-grade student. The youngster was allegedly beaten with a shovel by Muthappa Hadagali, a teacher at Adarsh Primary School in the northern village of Hagli, according to the police.



Senior Gadak district police officer Shivprakash Devaraju told that the reason is not obvious at this time at first glance it appears that some familial disputes among them.



Furthermore, Geetha Barker, Bharat's mother, who works as a teacher at the school, had also been beaten by Muthappa. According to the local police, Geetha Barker and a fellow teacher, Nangangouda Patil, were assaulted when they attempted to shield.

His mother is seriously injured and is receiving treatment at KIMS hospital. However another teacher who tired to help also got minor injuries and is also recieving treatment in a local hospital.

Muthappa Hadagali works as a contract employee of the school. Police said that after the event, Muthappa left the area and is currently missing, despite efforts to apprehend him as soon as possible. According to them, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder).