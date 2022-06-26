Teacher In Karnataka Suspended For Questioning Union Minister

A teacher in Karnataka who had questioned a Union Minister was fired after an allegedly recorded chat between the two went viral on this week. On Thursday, the education department released the orders suspending Kushal Patil, a teacher from Hedapura village in the Bidar district.



As per reports, Kushal Patil called Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba and expressed concern about the scarcity of fertilisers. The Minister was overheard responding that he couldn't do anything about it. The Union Minister instructed Patil, who is rumoured to be the son of a farmer, to speak with the local MLA and stated that he had already sent fertiliser to the states.

As Patil challenges the Minister to solicit votes from his area and declares that the politician will not be re-elected from the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency, the conversation becomes heated.

A preliminary report was given by the neighbourhood Block Education Officer after an investigation was started when the audio tape went viral. The Deputy Director of Public Instruction issued the suspension orders based on these allegations of negligence and irresponsibility and misconduct by purposely recording the telephone conversation and making it popular on social media platforms, reported The News Minute

Patil also said he came from an agricultural family that had experienced difficulty obtaining fertilisers in recent seasons. The people had the right to visit Bhagwanth Khuba and inquire about their issues because they had elected him to office.