Techie gets tile piece instead of Rs 1.85 lakh smartphone

Bengaluru: A software engineer has filed a complaint with the Kumaraswamy Layout police station in Bengaluru after falling victim to a delivery "scam", in which he allegedly received a piece of tile instead of a mobile phone worth Rs 1.85 lakh.

The victim has been identified as Premanand, a senior techie. According to the complaint, he had purchased a Samsung Z Fold mobile phone worth Rs 1.85 lakh through the Amazon app and made full payment during Diwali.

The order was delivered to him on the scheduled date. However, Premanand was shocked to find a piece of tile inside the package instead of the phone. When he tried contacting the delivery boy, there was no response.

He immediately filed a complaint through the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP). Premanand stated that the accused had placed a piece of tile roughly equal in weight to the phone.