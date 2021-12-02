Technical panel report calls for safeguarding Chamundi Hill road

Mysuru: The Technical Committee on Chamundi Hill, a voluntary body of engineers, has called for safeguarding the road atop the hill in view of recurring landslides denting its stability.



On Wednesday, committee members led by S G Vombatkere, M Lakshmana, H S Suresh Babu and K S Prabahakar, met Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and submitted a report addressed to the Chief Minister. Committee members who inspected the Chamundi Hill on November 19, went around the road linking the view point up to monolithic Nandi statue and also other vulnerable points.

Committee chief and structural engineering expert Major General (Retd) S G Vombatkere told media, "it's difficult to continue to use the stretch as motor road. Hence, we have recommended its use for trekking for walking."

"On the reasons behind recurring landslides on the road, it was found that the water flowing system was damaged leading to a small crack. With percolation of water in the crack, it led to the weakening of soil before leading to landslide. Even cost-wise, it takes too big an amount and the construction of wall also may cause green loss. Already two-lane width separate roads are linked to Chamundi Hill and both originate from Tavarekatte. So keep the link road as walking path and avoid motor vehicles on that particular road," the committee said.

Lakshman said, "we have given eight-page report after a detailed study and field visit. We will also submit the report to district in-charge minister S T Somashekar, PWD Minister C C Patil."