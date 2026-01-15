Teen’s mysterious death after temple visit shocks village

A 15-year-old youth died in mysterious circumstances in Gerukatte village panchayat area in Belthangady taluk on Wednesday.

The youth has been identified as Sumanth. His body has been recovered from a pond in the village.

Sumanth, a Class 9 student of Gerukatte High School and son of Subrahmanya Naik of Sambolya Baramelu, had reportedly set out around 4 am on Wednesday to attend Dhanur Puja at the Gerukatte Nala Temple.

Police said Sumanth was supposed to walk to the temple along with two other boys.

As he was delayed in stepping out of his house, the others proceeded ahead after waiting briefly.

When Sumanth failed to reach the temple, concerns grew.

The boys contacted his family, who said Sumanth had already left home. Alarmed by the conflicting information, villagers alerted the authorities and began a search. During the search, bloodstains were found near a pond on the route the boy was believed to have taken.

A joint operation involving police, forest officials, fire personnel, and local residents was launched.

At around 11.30 am, Sumanth’s body was recovered from the pond.

Senior police and revenue officials, including the Belthangady Inspector, tahsildar, revenue inspector, education department officials, and school teachers visited the site.