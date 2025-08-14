Tejasvi Surya promises two new Yellow Line trains each month from Oct

Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya shared his first-hand experience of travelling on the newly inaugurated Namma Metro Yellow Line, describing it as a transformative moment for commuters in the city.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said he travelled alongside thousands of passengers on the line’s first day of operations, including students, IT professionals, garment workers, and factory employees from Bommasandra.

“Earlier, this journey used to take over two hours every day.

Now, it takes just 35 minutes,” Surya noted, adding that several passengers told him the time saved would allow them to spend more time with their families. “Every response reflected a shared aspiration for a better quality of life,” he said.

Surya also revealed that he had spoken to the Managing Director of Titagarh, the manufacturer of the Metro trains.

“Starting October, two new train sets will be added every month, and by the end of this month, one additional train service will be introduced,” he confirmed in his post.

The Yellow Line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra, was inaugurated recently and is expected to significantly reduce travel time for thousands of daily commuters.