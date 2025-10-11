Test drinking water quality regularly: Khandre

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to strictly enforce the Water and Air Acts in view of the growing problem of water, air, and noise pollution.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee inauguration of the KSPCB in Ballari, the minister expressed concern that untreated industrial effluents and sewage from multi-storey buildings are being discharged into lakes, ponds, rivers, and reservoirs. “This contamination is proving fatal not only to aquatic life but also to humans and livestock. Hence, both the Pollution Control Board and local bodies must regularly test the quality of drinking water sources and monitor the efficiency of water purification plants,” he said.

Khandre urged citizens to stop using single-use plastic, calling it a serious threat to the planet. “Single-use plastic neither decomposes in soil nor dissolves in water, and when burnt, releases toxic elements into the air. Every responsible citizen should avoid such products and carry cloth bags while visiting markets,” he appealed. He emphasized that used oil, electronic waste, and biomedical waste must be scientifically and safely disposed of.

“These are highly hazardous wastes, and the Pollution Control Board must raise awareness and ensure proper regulation,” he added. KSPCB Chairman Narendra Swamy, MP Tukaram, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.