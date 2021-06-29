Textile merchants stage protest to open shops

Mysuru: Textile merchants in KT Street here on Monday staged protest against district administration urging to allow them to open shops. The merchants said that all the other shops were allowed to open sans jewellery and textiles. They said since two months they are facing lot of hardship to pay shop rents and workers' payment. They even opened shops and argued with police.



The police said they should submit memorandum to district administration in this regard and follow the guidelines issued by the government. Police closed all the shops. Though KSRTC and city bus service started plying only handful of passengers seen in buses.

Vaccination suspended ; The district health officer Dr K Prasad informed that the district administration has stopped jabs owing to shortage of vaccines. Speaking to this paper on Monday he said that all the hospitals were giving jab from June 21 , but now has suspended from Monday to Wednesday due to shortage of vaccines. He said the jab would resume from July 1 next.