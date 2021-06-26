The Delta-plus Variant Of Covid-19 Is Under Control In Karnataka, Says BS Yediyurappa

On Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated that the situation of Karnataka in the matter of the Delta Plus Variant is under control.

On Friday evening, Yediyurappa called a meeting of authorities and ministers to examine the pandemic situation in Karnataka, emphasising the importance of increased vigilance along the Maharashtra and Kerala borders. Inter-state travel is now unrestricted, but the chief minister has directed officials to thoroughly watch and test anyone arriving in Karnataka from these two states.

Yediyurappa instructed officials that in the state, the Delta-plus instances are under control, but must remain vigilant. A large number of instances of the novel variety have been reported in Maharashtra. The fact that the second wave in Maharashtra and Kerala refuses to abate is cause for alarm. All people coming from these two states should be tested and closely monitored.

The CM has directed officials to identify malnourished and impoverished children to guarantee timely and enough nutrition, based on the interim report presented to the government by the expert committee on the third wave, led by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty.

Weddings are permitted, but only with a maximum of 40 guests. Further relaxations for weddings and similar gatherings in the state were announced by the administration on Friday. Weddings will be permitted in hotels, party halls, and resorts beginning Monday, but only for a maximum of 40 people.

Those planning weddings must first acquire permission from the appropriate authority, such as the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in the BBMP area or the taluk's tahsildar. By name, the officer will issue 40 passes for each marriage function. The ruling said that only those with passes would be permitted to attend the wedding ceremony, and that credentials would not be transferred.

If the Covid-19 norms and requirements are not followed, those organising weddings and owners of wedding facilities may face legal action under the Kamataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.