The jumbo question: Who will carry golden howdah?

Mysuru: The historical world famous 410th Mysuru Dasara may be simple this year due to Covid 19 pandemic situation. While the celebrations are expected to be simple, the glory of 'Jumbo Savari' will remain as it was all these years.



The 'Jumbo Savari' tradition will be confined to Mysuru Palace premises. Now, the big question is who will carry the the nearly 750 kg historical golden howdah?

For the last nine years, Dasara veteran 'Arjuna' has been carrying the golden howdah housing the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari in Mysuru. But, the elephant has attained 60 years of age. As per the Supreme Court order and the government guidelines, animals that have attained 60 years cannot be made to carry heavy load.

Now, the big question is : Will 54-year-old Abhimanyu do the job of carrying the golden howdah on the 10 day of the State festival this year?

The Mysuru Dasara celebrations will be begin from October 17. The Dasara high-power committee alr­eady kicked off the preparations for the Dasara celebrations. The caparisoned pachyderms form the prime attraction of the 'Jumbo Savari' on the 10th day.

With 'Arjuna' attaining 60 years, the he forest department has now sent the list of elephants to be used for Dasara 'Jumbo Savari' to the state government. Besides, Arjuna and Abhimanyu, the forest officials have listed the names of female elephants Vijaya and Cauvery to carry out the role of "Kumki elephants". Two elephants will will be flanked on either side of the elephant which carries the golden howdah. Two male elephants would be handed over to royal family of Mysuru for their private Dasara festivities. The two elephants include Vikrama which will don the role of 'Pattada Aane', and Gopi to perform the role of 'Nishaane elephant' at the forefront during rituals of private Dasara festivities of royal family of Mysuru.

In the State's Dasara 'Jumbo Savari procession too, Gopi could perform the role of 'Nishaane elephant' at the forefront indicating the beginning of the 'Jumbo Savari'.

A mahout will ride 'Nishaane elephant' while holding the flag with royal insignia - the 'Ganda Berunda'.

Vikrama will play 'Pattada Aane' in the 'Jumbo Savari'.

Speaking to The Hans India, deputy conservator of forest Alexander M G said, "We have sent the list of elephants to principal chief conservator of forest. We are expecting a final list by next week. With Dasara high power committee deciding to use only five elephants, the elephants needed to perform major roles Dasara, are being selected, and there will not be 'saalaanes' this year (elephants who line up behind pachyderm which carries the golden howdah). Usually, elephants arrive at Mysuru Palace courtyard premises, at least 50 days in advance for acclimatization exercise to familiarize them with 4.8km procession route and their roles in the Dasara procession. But this year since the 'Jumbo Savari' is confined to Mysuru palace premises.

They may arrive at the courtyards of Mysuru Palace by this month end or next month beginning with Jumbo Savari on October 26. The roles of all elephants in the jumbo savari will be finalised after the acclamitisation excercise or training is completed just three to four days ahead of procession," he said. Standing 2.95 meter tall, weighing over 6040 kgs, the giant 60-year-old Arjuna was the cynosure of all eyes since the last 21 years, especially when it carried the golden howdah, covering 4.8km of Dasara procession route from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap grounds. This time, people could sorely miss Arjuna.

Captured in a Kedda operation at Kakanakote forest area in 1968, he is currently relaxing at Balle camp of Nagarahole Tiger reserves. 33 year old Mahout of Arjuna, Vinu and Dr D N Nagaraj, who is serving as the veterinarian in charge for Dasara elephants for past 22 years feel that Arjuna is healthy and he can carry golden howdah for next four years. "But we have to stick to the government guidelines. We are waiting to hear from PCCF in this regard," Dr Nagaraj said. It is almost final that 54-year-old Abhimanyu could carry the golden howdah. Abhimanyu had been trained as second line elephant along with Arjuna to carry the weight of 750 kg with wooden howdah filled with sand bags in the past few years. He has also participated in Srirangpatna Dasara for past few years. Abhimanyu was also used for capturing wild elephants during man animal conflict (when the elephants come out of forest). Often, mahoots rode on the majestic Abhimanyu to train other elephants.

He was captured in Hebballa forest area in Kodagu district in 1977 and he is currently at Maththigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger reserve. Standing 2.68 meter tall, the gentle giant Abhimanyu weighs, 5420 kgs. Last year Abhimanyu performed the role of Nauphat elephant in Dasara procession with his mahout Vasantha sitting on it carrying a decorated Umbrella. ­











