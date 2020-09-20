There's no oxygen supply shortage now in Karnataka: Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar asserted that Karnataka is not facing a shortage of oxygen for Covid-19 patients at present.

After inaugurating Covid Molecular Lab at Siddartha Medical College and Research Centre on Saturday in Tumakuru, he said the government is sourcing oxygen tanks from Gujarat to ensure hospitals do not run out of supplie. "Oxygen will be supplied to not only government hospitals, but also private hospitals," he asserted.

Though a few hospitals faced shortage of oxygen supply, the problem was addressed with cooperation from industrial zones at respective districts, he said.

Sudhakar said a cost has been fixed by the government to prevent private hospitals from overcharging, and he requested the public to file complaints if they were being charged exorbitantly. He said strict action would be taken against hospitals if found fleecing the patients.

Allegations regarding overcharging should be thoroughly evaluated and scrutinised. The patient diagnosed with Coronavirus would also be suffering from organ failure and other ailments. The bills for these will be separate and must not be billed under Covid-19 treatment, he said.

He said the newly inaugurated lab in Tumukuru will facilitate 2,000 coronavirus tests per day. Tumakuru can boast of three modern Covid-19 testing labs. This will increase the testing capabilities. "Along with this, measures will be taken to increase ICU beds. The state government will provide complete support to increase the number of beds at Siddhartha Medical College which is at present 50 in number,"Sudhakar said.

Responding to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's statement that the government has been ignorant about increasing coronavirus cases in the state, he said, "It is important to note that 4 lakh people have recovered from the virus out of 5 lakh cases in the state. Compared to the death rate in the country, the state stands at 1.56%.

There is no question of ignorance. The opposition leaders must base their statements on the facts and figures and not politicise the ongoing health crisis," he said.