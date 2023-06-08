Live
Those who lost land in Karanth Layout will get compensation: DCM Shivakumar
The Bangalore Development Minister and DCM DK Shivakumar started his first city rounds ahead of the monsoon showers.
BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Minister and DCM DK Shivakumar started his first city rounds ahead of the monsoon showers. Speaking to the media near the BDA head office, He said, Justice Nazir has ordered to continue with the pending work of Dr Shivaram Karant layout. Therefore, I have discussed on this project with Justice Chandrasekhar, Justice Ramesh and Bangalore Urban Development Secretary, BDA Chief.
The officials have been given information about the layout plan and work progress. Those who lost land in this project should get proper compensation. Our intention is that BDA should also benefit, DCM Shivakumar said.
He said, I have received information about whether work is being done in this regard or not. There should be no injustice to the poor who have applied for the revenue sites. We have discussed on protecting everyone in the legal framework.
Adding to it, Shivakumar said, Rainy season is starting and today I am visiting the most important areas where water is stagnant and not flowing. I have received the information from officials on the plans made to deal with the problem if it rains. I will visit and check those places so that there is no problem when it rains and Bengaluru city does not get a bad name.